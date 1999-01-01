Rob Boyle

Sprite

Anarchotech

I'm a game designer and DJ/producer based in Chicago. I created Eclipse Phase and co-own Posthuman Studios. I also make/spin music as Anarchotech/DJ Sprite.

Games

I have worked as a game designer, developer, editor, and writer for over 25 years. My current efforts focus on the Eclipse Phase transhuman sci-fi tabletop RPG that I created with Brian Cross and other projects with Posthuman Studios. In the past I have worked on titles such as Shadowrun, Earthdawn, and BattleTech. We release new content on our patreon every month.

Eclipse Phase PDFs

The Eclipse Phase roleplaying game is released under a Creative Commons BY-NC-SA license. You are free to download the files from the following dropbox link and share them with friends.We encourage you to support our work and purchase our books if you want to see the game thrive! You can find them at the Posthuman Shop or DriveThruRPG. You can also support my tip jar or our Patreon.

Music

I produce rhythmic noise as Anarchotech. My first album, Origin Stories, just released on HANDS. As DJ Sprite, I spin industrial techno, EBM, rhythmic noise, dark synth, and similar dark electronic genres. I'm a resident for the monthly Nexus 6 dance nights, every 3rd Friday at Subterranean in Chicago, and occasionally livestream sets. Contact me about gigs, promo, or remixes.

Publication List

These are the published works to which I have contributed as a developer, designer, editor, writer, art director, and/or some other capacity.